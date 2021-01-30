Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey

Surrey RCMP investigate third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in a week

Police say driver in crash was ‘suffering a possible drug overdose’ in latest crash

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash Friday evening (Jan. 29).

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a multi-vehicle collision near 152nd Street and Highway 10 in the Newton area, which Surrey RCMP described as “one of Surrey’s busiest intersections.” At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

READ ALSO: Serious crash in Surrey shuts down part of Highway 10, Jan. 29, 2021

A release from Surrey RCMP Saturday afternoon said that “early indications are that a drug-impaired driver drove their Jeep through the intersection and into oncoming traffic.”

Police said an off-duty officer was in the area and attended the Jeep driver, who was “unresponsive and in cardiac distress, suffering a possible drug overdose.”

The driver was given Narcan after paramedics arrived, and Surrey RCMP added he survived and was taken to the hospital.

After searching the Jeep, Surrey RCMP said officers found “other indications of drug use,” including drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The driver, police added, has since been arrested for impaired driving, but charges have not yet been laid.

Police said there were “no other serious injuries” reported from the crash.

This is the second head-on crash and third involving drug-impaired drivers in Surrey this week, Surrey RCMP said.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating two impaired driving incidents within 24 hours, Jan. 29, 2021

On Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m, Surrey RCMP responded to a crash near 128th Street and 102nd Avenue in Whalley that involved a grey Acura sedan.

Police said the sedan “allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a black Nissan sedan.” RCMP added the drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.

According to Surrey RCMP, while officers were interacting with the driver of the Acura sedan, they found “drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle which included a used syringe and spoon with residue, as well as suspected prescription drugs.”

Police said the driver showed “physical signs of being impaired by drugs.” He was arrested for impaired driving and given a 24-hour notice of prohibition and later release, RCMP said.

Then just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, Surrey RCMP said a concerned citizen reported “a man and woman passed out in a running vehicle” in the 8000-block of 128th Street in Newton.

When officers arrived, according to police, they found a man in the driver’s seat “with a weapon in his waistband and a firearm inside the vehicle.”

Police said when officers interacted with the driver, they noticed “signs of impairment by drugs.” The driver was arrested for impaired driving and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers searched the vehicle and also seized a handgun, ammunition, about six grams of suspected cocaine and a “few hundred dollars” in cash, as well as open alcohol inside the vehicle, police said.

The man was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation while also being issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say ‘semi-conscious’ driver found with drugs, gun, Jan. 22, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

impaired drivingsurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney councillor criticizes North Saanich on washrooms
Next story
New Indian restaurant off to fast start on Oak Bay Avenue

Just Posted

The Western Speedway, and the 80.97 acres of land on which it sits, are up for rezoning. (CBRE Victoria)
Western Speedway property is up for rezoning

Rezoning application to be considered during Feb. 8 committee meeting

Numerous signs reading “There’s always hope” have been installed at the Goldstream Trestle, following the death of Andre Courtemanche. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
‘There’s always hope’ signs added along Goldstream Trestle

Langford teen, Andre Courtemanche’s, body found near trestle Jan. 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to help Saanich police identify a suspect caught on camera trying to break into vehicles in the 2900-block of Harriet Road on Jan. 17. (Photo via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Saanich police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect caught on camera trying to break into vehicles

Man entered secure parking garage on Harriet Road Jan. 17

Sam Jhajj, Sita Bains and Sam Seera, part of the ownership group at the new Tandoori Flavour location on Oak Bay Avenue (missing is Jasbir Bains). (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
New Indian restaurant off to fast start on Oak Bay Avenue

Lineups out the door for Tandoori Flavour

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr, here standing near the Sandown lands, says council may end up striking a lease deal with none, one, or both of the two final proponents. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney councillor criticizes North Saanich on washrooms

Coun. Sara Duncan calls on North Saanich to pitch in more

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey RCMP investigate third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in a week

Police say driver in crash was ‘suffering a possible drug overdose’ in latest crash

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

There still has been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime. This memorial, located near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue where the crime occurred, still stands at the site of the double homicide. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Investigation continues into Christmas Eve Duncan double murder

Police ask anyone with information on possibly ‘targeted’ 2019 crime to contact them

The glow from the Swan Lake Fire can be seen on the horizon in Kenai, Alaska, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. The Swan Lake Fire, located just north of Sterling, Alaska, grew to 32,300 acres over the weekend. (Photo by Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Subway said the accusations are ‘reckless and improper’

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

RCMP chalked up two arrests just minutes after setting bait bike traps in Nanaimo. (File photo)
Bait bike stolen seven minutes after being left unattended in Nanaimo

Two suspects nabbed after Nanaimo RCMP set bait bike traps earlier this month

Most Read