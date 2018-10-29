Suspect robs bank in Nanaimo, gets away with cash

A bank in north Nanaimo was robbed this afternoon.
Nanaimo RCMP are at the CIBC in the north end investigating after a male suspect allegedly robbed the bank and made away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the suspect did not produce a weapon. Police were unable to establish a track and O’Brien said it appears the suspect headed north and may have left the scene in a waiting vehicle or on a bicycle.
RCMP are interviewing bank employees and reviewing surveillance video right now and expect to be able to provide more information about the crime tomorrow.