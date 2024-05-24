Thieves in Nanaimo steal bronze vases from cemetery

Police characterize thefts from grave sites as ‘extremely disturbing’

Metal theft has found its way to a cemetery near Nanaimo.

Since mid May, at least a dozen bronze vases have been stolen from grave sites at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens at 2347 Cedar Rd., south of Nanaimo.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the first theft occurred about May 12, with the most recently reported theft on May 17.

The vases are purchased by family members of the deceased and are filled with flowers or other personal items and placed on the grave sites, noted a press release. Depending on the style chosen, the vases are up to 30 centimetres tall and weigh about one kilogram.

As of Thursday, May 23, no suspects have been identified.

“These thefts are extremely disturbing,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release. “First and foremost the families who purchased the vases then placed them next to their loved ones are simply outraged that someone would resort to stealing something as personal as this. Also, there is really no commercial value for bronze, so overall, it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Anyone who has information about these thefts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2024-14569.

READ ALSO: Chinese cemetery in Nanaimo in line for restoration work

READ ALSO: Discarded headstones linked to plan to lay Nanaimo graveyard flat