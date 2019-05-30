Thursday sees mix of sun and cloud, 21 C

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C. Overnight is expected to be partly cloudy and a low of 11 C.
Friday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Saturday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and cloudy periods overnight with a low of 12 C.
Sunday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.