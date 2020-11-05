West Shore RCMP say a suspect has been identified in a sexual assault investigation after several tips from the public. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Tips help identify West Shore sexual assault suspect

RCMP say suspect identified after information released in October

West Shore RCMP has identified a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

A female victim reported to RCMP that she was sexually assaulted Sept. 17 after agreeing to meet with a male not known to her.

On Oct. 20, RCMP published a set of images in hopes of identifying a suspect in the assault. As a result of that media release, police received a number of tips from the public and were able to identify a suspect.

RCMP say the investigation is processing and no further details are available.

