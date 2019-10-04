Oak Bay High school held an assembly with the Tour de Rock riders on Thursday morning to announce the total amount of money students have raised since August. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Tour de Rock comes home for grand finale on Friday

The team will ride into Centennial Square around 5 p.m.

After two weeks of hard cycling and community stop-ins the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team is coming home for its grand finale on Friday.

Since Sept. 21 the team has been riding south from Vancouver Island’s Port Alice, stopping in at schools and community centres for fundraisers for pediatric cancer research with the Canadian Cancer Society.

PHOTOS: Oak Bay High raises more than $76,000 for Tour de Rock

At the beginning of the kick-off the team had already raised $450,000, and while final numbers are rolling in it’s safe to say local communities have helped the team raised considerably more.

On Thursday the team began the last leg of its journey, visiting both Saanich’s Reynolds Secondary School, which is still counting the total but aimed to raise over $100,000 and Oak Bay High school, where students raised over $76,000.

PHOTOS: Reynolds Secondary students lose their locks for Cops 4 Cancers

The team will wrap up this year’s journey at Victoria’s Centennial Square at 5 p.m. on Friday, and all are welcome to join and cheer them on.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services
Next story
McKenzie Interchange work means Friday night lane closures

Just Posted

Victoria Police look for rightful owner of seized snowboard

The snowboard was taken from a suspected thief in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue

McKenzie Interchange work means Friday night lane closures

The southbound closures are expected to last from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Tour de Rock comes home for grand finale on Friday

The team will ride into Centennial Square around 5 p.m.

Swimming Canada to close Victoria’s high performance centre after Tokyo 2020 Olympics

‘Very disappointing to see a sports federation pull its support,’ says former HCP-Victoria swimmer

Onward and upward for Victoria gelato artisan

After winning Gelato Festival gold, Stefano Mosi will compete at North American finals in 2020

VIDEO: Top stories in Greater Victoria

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 4 are brought to you… Continue reading

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Canadian Mint presses unique coin designed by Island artist

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

Most Read