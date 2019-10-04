Tour de Rock comes home for grand finale on Friday

The team will ride into Centennial Square around 5 p.m.

Oak Bay High school held an assembly with the Tour de Rock riders on Thursday morning to announce the total amount of money students have raised since August. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

After two weeks of hard cycling and community stop-ins the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team is coming home for its grand finale on Friday.

Since Sept. 21 the team has been riding south from Vancouver Island’s Port Alice, stopping in at schools and community centres for fundraisers for pediatric cancer research with the Canadian Cancer Society.

At the beginning of the kick-off the team had already raised $450,000, and while final numbers are rolling in it’s safe to say local communities have helped the team raised considerably more.

On Thursday the team began the last leg of its journey, visiting both Saanich’s Reynolds Secondary School, which is still counting the total but aimed to raise over $100,000 and Oak Bay High school, where students raised over $76,000.

The team will wrap up this year’s journey at Victoria’s Centennial Square at 5 p.m. on Friday, and all are welcome to join and cheer them on.

