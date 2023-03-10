A pair of crashes blocks apart impact Victoria traffic Friday (March 10). (Google maps)

Traffic alert: Quadra, Blanshard crashes slow Victoria commute

Crashes reported minutes and blocks apart

Two crashes blocks apart are putting a hitch in the Friday (March 10) afternoon commute.

Victoria police alerted the public to the first crash, in the 3000-block of Quadra Street shortly after 1 p.m. and the second blocks away at Finlayson and Blanshard, minutes later.

VicPD said early reports indicate a vehicle went through a fence into a yard and possible into a residence on Quadra Street.

READ ALSO: Victoria police look to identify man reported for trying to buy toddler

 

Traffic

