Traffic is reduced to a single lane on Sooke Road near Kangaroo Road while crews respond to a two-vehicle crash. (Randi Battersby/Black Press Media)

Traffic reduced to single lane on Sooke Road as crews respond to car crash

Emergency crews responding to two-vehicle crash

Traffic on Sooke Road near Kangaroo Road has been reduced to a single-lane as emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

West Shore RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and the Metchosin Fire Department are at the scene. The crash appears to have taken place in the eastbound lane of Sooke Road headed towards Langford.

Metchosin Fire said there are no serious injuries and that no one has been sent to hospital.

Traffic is expected to remain reduced to a single lane for up to one hour.

