Trestle restoration on Galloping Goose, Lochside trails limits access

A pair of trestles will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians as the Capital Regional District (CRD) embarks on repairs this fall.

Restoration of the Todd Creek Trestle along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and the Swan Lake Trestle on the Lochside Regional Trail begins Sept. 16.

The Swan Lake Trestle will receive new fibre reinforced polymer panels installed over the existing wood deck. Similar work was done on the Brett Avenue Trestle earlier this year and CRD found it made the deck surface safer for trail users.

The Todd Creek Trestle repairs are more extensive. The four-story trestle located near Sooke Potholes Regional Park will undergo $1.5 million worth of repairs including the replacing of the foundation, support posts, deck planks, guard rails and more.

The CRD allotted $1.65 million for the trestle repair projects.

The trestles will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians during the repairs and will be reopened once the construction is complete and safety assessments have been conducted. The Swan Lake Trestle is expected to reopen on Oct. 11, but the Todd Creek Trestle will not reopen until sometime in February 2020.

Detours are planned and trail users are asked to access the Galloping Goose north of the Todd Creek Trestle via the Sooke Potholes parking lot number two and south of the trail via the Sooke Rover Road parking lot. For the Swan Lake Trestle, the CRD has outlined a detour for cyclists via Greenridge Crescent and another for pedestrians via Lodge Avenue.

