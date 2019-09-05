At the Swan Lake Trestle, the CRD has outlined a detour for cyclists via Greenridge Crescent and another for pedestrians via Lodge Avenue for the duration of the repairs. (Photo via CRD)

Trestle restoration on Galloping Goose, Lochside trails limits access

Swan Lake Trestle, Todd Creek Trestle will be closed starting Sept. 16

A pair of trestles will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians as the Capital Regional District (CRD) embarks on repairs this fall.

Restoration of the Todd Creek Trestle along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and the Swan Lake Trestle on the Lochside Regional Trail begins Sept. 16.

The Swan Lake Trestle will receive new fibre reinforced polymer panels installed over the existing wood deck. Similar work was done on the Brett Avenue Trestle earlier this year and CRD found it made the deck surface safer for trail users.

READ ALSO: Cyclists surprised to find Oak Bay paths don’t exist

The Todd Creek Trestle repairs are more extensive. The four-story trestle located near Sooke Potholes Regional Park will undergo $1.5 million worth of repairs including the replacing of the foundation, support posts, deck planks, guard rails and more.

The CRD allotted $1.65 million for the trestle repair projects.

READ ALSO: Graffiti on Lochside sends pointed message to cyclists

The trestles will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians during the repairs and will be reopened once the construction is complete and safety assessments have been conducted. The Swan Lake Trestle is expected to reopen on Oct. 11, but the Todd Creek Trestle will not reopen until sometime in February 2020.

Detours are planned and trail users are asked to access the Galloping Goose north of the Todd Creek Trestle via the Sooke Potholes parking lot number two and south of the trail via the Sooke Rover Road parking lot. For the Swan Lake Trestle, the CRD has outlined a detour for cyclists via Greenridge Crescent and another for pedestrians via Lodge Avenue.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Trail users are asked to access the Galloping Goose north of the trestle via the Sooke Potholes parking lot number two and south of the trail via the Sooke Rover Road parking lot for the duration of the repairs. (Photo via CRD)

Previous story
Local athletes help Team Canada place second at world dragon boat championships
Next story
Unionized RCMP spells increased costs for municipalities

Just Posted

Saanich man faces voyeurism, child pornography charges

Saanich Police began investigating former Red Barn Market employee in 2016

New ride-hailing company to launch in Victoria

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island’s tsunami risk

Washington, B.C. tsunami risk evident in simulation from the State Department of Natural Resources

Greater Victoria schools offer free menstrual products in bathrooms, in addition to main office

Baskets will appear in all female washrooms in secondary, middle and some elementary schools

Iconic Peninsula farmer Vern Michell dies at age of 88

Celebration of life scheduled for Sept. 24 at Saanich Fairgrounds

VIDEO: Advocates call for Victoria’s Ogden Point to keep its name

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says change isn’t due to namesake’s dark history

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

WFP to meet with USW for mediation Sept. 13

WFP made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 4, via press release.

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

RCMP: Major update coming next week in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Police working to submit information to Crown counsel

Most Read