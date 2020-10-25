FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Premier John Horgan during a press conference at the BC Transit corporate office following an announcement about new investments to improve transit for citizens in the province while in Victoria on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Premier John Horgan during a press conference at the BC Transit corporate office following an announcement about new investments to improve transit for citizens in the province while in Victoria on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Trudeau congratulates Horgan on NDP’s election victory in British Columbia

Final count won’t be available for three weeks due to the record number of 525,000 ballots cast by mail

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is looking forward to working with British Columbia Premier John Horgan on the response to the global pandemic after his election victory on Saturday night.

Trudeau congratulated Horgan and the NDP for their win.

Horgan took a risk by calling a snap election during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the bulk of votes counted, the NDP has won enough seats to form a majority government.

The final count won’t be available for three weeks due to the record number of about 525,000 ballots cast by mail, which have not been counted.

Four ridings were too close to call.

Trudeau says he has a “strong partnership with Horgan that has seen a number of projects together including the Broadway subway project in Vancouver and on housing.

“Together, we will build back better from this crisis and create a healthier, cleaner, fairer, and more resilient Canada for everyone.”

READ MORE: Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

The Canadian Press

