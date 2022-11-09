Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as he places a wreath at the National War Memorial during the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as he places a wreath at the National War Memorial during the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia

PM to fly to Cambodia Thursday to attend meeting with countries from across Southeast Asia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to miss Friday’s national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

He will instead fly to Cambodia late Thursday to attend the ASEAN summit, which involves countries from across Southeast Asia.

The summit, which is scheduled to start on Saturday, is the first of four international meetings that Trudeau will attend over a 10-day period.

Senior government officials confirmed his expected absence during a briefing about the coming trip, which was provided to media on the condition they not be named.

The prime minister met with serving military personnel and veterans in New Brunswick earlier this week, where he also paid his respects to those who died in service to Canada.

Trudeau was also absent from the national Remembrance Day ceremony in 2018 because he was attending an international gathering of world leaders in France marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff series

Justin TrudeauRemembrance Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crown says video footage ‘clearly shows’ driver didn’t commit offences McCallum alleged
Next story
Mindfulness worked as well as drug for easing anxiety in study

Just Posted

Saanich mayoral candidate Fred Haynes (left) and Victoria council candidate Janice Williams both face fines from Elections BC for sponsoring election advertising without a proper authorization statement in the 2022 municipal elections. (Submitted file photos)
Greater Victoria municipal election candidates face fines for violating advertising rules

The Victoria Vital Signs report breaks down how different demographics view their city. (Black Press Media file photo)
Men happier with the state of Greater Victoria: annual survey

Nearby residents of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point say they’ve been hit with a new foul odour since the plant started operating. (Courtesy of the CRD)
For its neighbours, Greater Victoria’s wastewater plant woes flow through the nose

Camosun College hospitality management student Kaitlyn Simons prepares a meal. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
Camosun students preparing meal for Victoria’s Our Place clients