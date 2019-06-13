Twelve gnomes lost in Butchart Gardens – can your kids help find them?

Activity available for three days leading up to Father’s Day

There will be 12 gnomes to find and mark off your map. Successful completion results in a prize. (Pixabay File)

Butchart Gardens’ 12 gnomes are hiding and need some junior detectives to track them down.

For three days leading up to Father’s Day, youngsters and teenagers are being challenged to find the missing gnomes, and mark their locations on a map.

From June 14 to 16, the mischievous little geezers will be spread all over the gardens, with completed maps earning the bearer “a sugary treat.”

Now in it’s sixth year, the Gnome Hunt attracts hundreds of junior detectives and their families, and organizers advise those wishing for a quieter experience to get their maps early. Doors open at 8:45 a.m.

“It’s a great addition to the experience at the gardens,” says Josh Bickerton, Supervisor of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations.

“We’re full of colour, the weather’s been very cooperative and it’s a nice activity for families to celebrate Father’s Day.”

Maps can be picked up at the Visitor Centre and the hunt is included in the price of admission. No advance tickets are required.

Bickerton advises families to save time for the Rose Carousel afterwards, a menagerie of 30 hand-carved wooden animals and chariots, which is a perennial visitor favourite.

Butchart Gardens is an established attraction on the Saanich Peninsula and boasts 55 acres of garden, 900 varieties of bedding plants, 26 greenhouses and a platoon of 50 full-time gardeners. The gardens have a busy summer ahead of them, including 10 night-time fireworks shows, commencing on June 29.

For information about the Gnome Hunt or the other activities on offer visit butchartgardens.com.



