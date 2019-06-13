There will be 12 gnomes to find and mark off your map. Successful completion results in a prize. (Pixabay File)

Twelve gnomes lost in Butchart Gardens – can your kids help find them?

Activity available for three days leading up to Father’s Day

Butchart Gardens’ 12 gnomes are hiding and need some junior detectives to track them down.

For three days leading up to Father’s Day, youngsters and teenagers are being challenged to find the missing gnomes, and mark their locations on a map.

ALSO READ: Seeds of dissent growing on Peninsula farms

From June 14 to 16, the mischievous little geezers will be spread all over the gardens, with completed maps earning the bearer “a sugary treat.”

Now in it’s sixth year, the Gnome Hunt attracts hundreds of junior detectives and their families, and organizers advise those wishing for a quieter experience to get their maps early. Doors open at 8:45 a.m.

“It’s a great addition to the experience at the gardens,” says Josh Bickerton, Supervisor of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations.

“We’re full of colour, the weather’s been very cooperative and it’s a nice activity for families to celebrate Father’s Day.”

Maps can be picked up at the Visitor Centre and the hunt is included in the price of admission. No advance tickets are required.

ALSO READ: New photos help identify mystery creature found on Peninsula beach

Bickerton advises families to save time for the Rose Carousel afterwards, a menagerie of 30 hand-carved wooden animals and chariots, which is a perennial visitor favourite.

Butchart Gardens is an established attraction on the Saanich Peninsula and boasts 55 acres of garden, 900 varieties of bedding plants, 26 greenhouses and a platoon of 50 full-time gardeners. The gardens have a busy summer ahead of them, including 10 night-time fireworks shows, commencing on June 29.

For information about the Gnome Hunt or the other activities on offer visit butchartgardens.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police warn of counterfeit money being passed on Vancouver Island
Next story
UPDATE: Vancouver Island Subway, BC Liquor Store locked down after incident involving knife-yielding man

Just Posted

Victoria city council approves demolition of former hotel razed by fire

The property at 603 Pandora Ave. was the subject of a suspicious fire on May 6

Oak Bay double murder trial: Forensics officer testifies he saw ‘no signs of forced entry’

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Hot, dry conditions in Greater Victoria no surprise for Galey Farms

Vancouver Island vineyards thrive in the heat expected to last all week

Twelve gnomes lost in Butchart Gardens – can your kids help find them?

Activity available for three days leading up to Father’s Day

Eat Together battles loneliness of those who meals alone every day

Real Canadian Superstore in Langford hosts a free barbecue June 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VIDEO: Greater Victoria firefighters donate $25,000 to pediatric unit at VGH

As part of a 10-year pledge to donate $250,000

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

Woman dies in Shawnigan Lake rollover

RCMP still looking for more information in single-vehicle crash

Most Read