Two 16-year-olds arrested in Surrey shooting targeting Sikh activist

Simranjeet Singh, a reported associate of Nijjar, had his home was sprayed with bullets

Two youths have been arrested in relation to a shots fired incident involving a South Surrey home of a Sikh activist who was linked to Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On Feb. 1, a home in the Sunnyside neighbourhood of Surrey was targeted with bullets just after 1 a.m.

Police responded to reports in the 2800-block of 154 Street, but found that there were no injuries.

Following the incident, the BC Gurdwaras Council shared that the home belonged to Simranjeet Singh, who they say was a close associate of Nijjar, the Sikh temple president who was gunned down last year.

RELATED: South Surrey shooting linked to Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Gurdwaras council

B.C.’s Sikh community has expressed they have been feeling unsafe since the killing of Nijjar, and even more so now that another Sikh activist was targeted.

Surrey RCMP’s serious crime unit took conduct of the case and executed a search warrant in a home in the 7700-block of 140 Street on Tuesday (Feb. 6).

“Police seized three firearms and multiple electronic devices during the search. Two 16-year-old males from Surrey were arrested for careless use of a firearm and discharge a firearm with intent,” states a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

The 16-year-olds were released without charges, but investigators are continuing to gather information on the case to determine the motivation behind the shooting, police say.

“Surrey RCMP takes threats and acts of violence seriously and we work closely with victims to ensure their continued safety.”