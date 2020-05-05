A fire was started in a home in the 2000-block of Victor Street on Monday evening. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Two people taken to hospital after cooking oil fire ravages home

Victoria Fire Department estimates $150,000 in damages

Two people were transported to hospital after a structure fire in the 2000-block of Victor Street Monday evening.

The house was fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof and out the rear of the building as 20 firefighters worked to douse the blaze.

According to the Victoria Fire Department, the fire was likely started in the kitchen as a result of cooking with oil.

The first fire crew on scene was able to confirm all of the occupants in the residence were able to make it out of the building.

The fire was confined to the main floor relatively quickly, but the ceiling needed to be removed to extinguish the fire, which had spread to the attic.

Two people inside the home received minor burns and were taken to hospital for further assessment.

The Victoria Fire Department noted damage to the building is “extensive” with an estimated $150,000 in losses.


