United Way, Vancity program helps Greater Victoria non-profits ‘Survive and Thrive’

A new program aims to provide some much-needed assistance to not-for-profit organizations and social enterprises in the region.

Vancity and United Way Greater Victoria have come together to fund Survive and Thrive, a program to help organizations chart a road to recovery post COVID-19.

Survive and Thrive will help a minimum of 20 organizations navigate day-to-day realities and support them in preparation for a recovery phase. Experts at Scale Collaborative – supported by the partnership of United Way of Greater Victoria and Vancity – will deliver the program.

Helping organizations transform through financial diversification, enterprise and scaling, Scale Collaborative helps curate a supportive environment for enterprise organizations to thrive.

Organizations in the community social service sector such as non-profits, charities, social enterprises and co-ops might have to scale up to meet increased demand, shift to a new delivery model or services or even hibernate to get by. Survive and Thrive combines group coaching, individual and peer support, webinars and resources to help organizations who are struggling create a new business model.

Non-profits, charities, social enterprises and co-op organizations on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland can apply for the program. To qualify, groups are encouraged to complete a short application at scalecollaborative.ca/surviveandthrive. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and approved organizations receive about two months of immediate support.

United Way Greater Victoria’s chief executive Mark Breslauer said the program is one of many announcements expected to come from United Way’s Local Love in a Global Crisis Fund.

“The impact of COVID-19 will be lasting and there is growing concern about the community sector’s capacity to adapt operations in order to continue to provide services for our most vulnerable citizens,” Breslauer said in a statement. “Survive and Thrive is an innovative solution to this difficult situation.”

Scale Collaborative co-founder Kristi Rivait said that while organizations and social enterprises are responding to increased and different community needs, they are facing new financial realities at the same time.

“Survive and Thrive supports leaders as they navigate their operations and finances in these transitional times,” Rivait said.

