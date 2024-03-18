UPDATE: North Okanagan wildfire caused by humans

The initial 3 hectare blaze near Lumby is now being held

Humans are believed to have caused the North Okanagan’s first wildfire of the year.

The BC Wildfire Service reported the blaze on Sunday, March 17, near Lumby, which grew to nearly three hectares in size.

It was quickly contained and crews anticipating extinguishing the blaze Monday.

There were no structures threatened by the Creighton Valley Road area fire.

This North Okanagan wildfire comes as B.C.’s current snowpack is tied for the second-lowest March 1 levels at 66 per cent — the lowest it’s been in more than 20 years.

An Environment Canada meteorologist told Black Press Media that B.C. could be trending away from El Niño conditions, which typically means warmer winter temperatures, but the province is still at a deficit when it comes to precipitation overall.

This would ring true for Okanagan residents who experienced temperatures 5 to 10 C warmer than normal over the weekend with daytime highs reaching 18 C.

On March 13, Alyssa Charbonneau, another meteorologist with Environment Canada said temperatures in the Okanagan and Shuswap from March 16 to 18, will feel “more like April or May” and that no precipitation is forecasted for the region until at least the middle of next week.

The blaze was discovered just after 1 p.m. on March 17 and is located near Creighton Valley Road.

The fire is less than one hectare in size. The cause is under investigation.

