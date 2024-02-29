UPDATE: Road re-opened after morning Malahat closure

Detour had been in effect

UPDATE: Drive BC reports that as of 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, the highway southbound has reopened.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed around 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 that officers from the Shawnigan Lake detachment are investigating a two-vehicle collision along the Trans-Canada near where it intersects with Butterfield Road in Mill Bay and that the highway is closed indefinitely.

“The Trans-Canada Highway southbound lanes are closed for emergency responders to work and investigate,” said a news brief issued by Island District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé about the event.

A detour is in effect, via Frayne Road to Mill Bay Road.

“No further details [are] available at this time,” said the news release.

Those affected are encouraged to check Drive BC’s social media channels for updates.