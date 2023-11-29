Vancouver Island Conservation Officer named Officer of the Year

Recognized for building partnerships with First Nation communities and as a passionate instructor

Campbell River Conservation Officer Steve Petrovcic has been named the 2022 Conservation Officer of the Year.

This is awarded to a Conservation Officer for going above and beyond the call of duty and exemplifying the values of the Conservation Officer Service: integrity, public service and protection of the environment, according to Conservation Officer Service Facebook post.

For two decades, he’s been a field officer in Campbell River on Vancouver Island, where he and his family call home. Working out of the Black Creek office, he’s known as a well-respected officer who leads by example; never hesitating to help others and demonstrating an exceptional level of service and commitment to the COS.

Recognized for building numerous partnerships with First Nation communities throughout his area, he is also honoured as a passionate instructor. He counts the diverse geography he patrols and mentoring new officers for success as among his favourite aspects of the job.

READ MORE: Conservation officer frees Campbell River deer from flotation gear mishap