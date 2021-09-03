Vax Vans offering COVID-19 shots in Victoria, Nanaimo over Labour Day weekend

Anyone 12 and older will be able to get their first or second dose

Island Health mobile Vax Vans will be offering COVID-19 vaccines in Victoria and Nanaimo over the long weekend.(Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Island Health mobile Vax Vans will be offering COVID-19 vaccines in Victoria and Nanaimo over the long weekend.

Anyone 12-years-old and over will be able to get their first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Uptown centre from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday or the Mayfair Shopping Centre from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A Vax Van team will also be at Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Centre from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Island Health reminded anyone hoping to get their second jab that 28 days needs to have gone by since they received their first dose. Anyone looking to get their shot from the mobile clinics is asked to bring their personal health number and COVID-19 immunization record card, if applicable.

Temporary vaccine clinics are also coming at several Island post-secondary campuses next week. Those campus clinics are listed below.

The University of Victoria

-Vax Van at the Quad from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sept. 10

-Vax Van at the MOD from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Camosun College (Lansdowne site)

-Vax Van on campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8

-pop-up clinic on campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Sept. 15

Camosun College (Interurban site)

-Vax Van on campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, 14 and 16

Royal Roads University

-pop-up clinic at the Dogwood Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 8

-Vax Van on campus at the Dogwood Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15

-pop-up clinic at the Dogwood Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 22

Vancouver Island University (Nanaimo)

-Vax Van on campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7

