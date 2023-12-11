Vehicle fails turn, sent airborne over 3 lanes into West Shore pub

The incident happened Dec. 9 outside the Long House Pub

The driver of a Kia Sole may have suffered a medical issue, before failing to make a right turn, hitting a median, sending the vehicle airborne across three lanes and then smashing into the Log House Pub.

The incident happened just before 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 9. at 2323 Millstream Road.

RCMP responded to the scene after a report a vehicle failed to make a right turn northbound from Millstream Road onto Treanor Avenue, causing it to hit a triangular turn media. The sequence of events sent the Kio Sole through the Log House Pub log fence patio area and into the building.

West Shore RCMP officer Const. Nancy Saggar said the matter is still under investigation and no violation tickets have been issued at this time.

The driver was taken to hospital, believing to have suffered a medical issue.

No one else was injured in the incident.

