Vernon RCMP catches suspect snoozing on the ‘job’

Police catch suspect sleeping after break and entering into Waddington Drive business

Police had no issues finding a suspect who broke into a local business on Tuesday morning (March 19).

The individual was found, asleep, on a storage shelf in the back of the business.

“The effort of breaking in and all the stress of the crime must have really tuckered him out,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Emptying display cabinets and sorting and stockpiling all of his loot left him so exhausted he decided to steal a few minutes of shut-eye before continuing with his heist, but completely overslept.”

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, RCMP received a report of break and enter overnight at a business on Waddington Drive in Vernon.

Staff arrived at the business and discovered that an individual rummaged through tools and other merchandise. Shortly after police arrived, the person was found inside the building, fast asleep.

The 46-year-old man was woken and taken into custody without incident. He made an initial court appearance on Tuesday and was remanded.

