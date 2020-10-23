VicPD arrest break and enter suspect after brief foot chase

The suspect was released on conditions pending a future court date

A Victoria man was arrested early this morning after a break and enter was caught on CCTV footage.

Just before 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a construction site in the 500-block of Michigan Street for a report that someone had broken into the site.

Security, who patrol the site and monitor the CCTV remotely, spotted the man and called 911. Patrol officers and a VicPD K9 team arrived, set up containment and began to search the site for the suspect.

Officers spotted the suspect and called out to him to stop. The suspect ran from the officers, climbed over a fence in an effort to escape and fled on foot. Patrol officers spotted the man and began to pursue him on foot.

He was arrested a short distance later and taken into custody. No one was injured.

The suspect was released on conditions pending a future court date and now faces recommended charges for break and enter.

