Victoria Police Chief Del Manak announcing that school liaison officers and three others will be reassigned to frontline duties after the department was unable to secure more funding for new officers in this year’s budget from the Township of Esquimalt. Arnold Lim/BLACK PRESS

VicPD cuts school liaison program over budget impasse with Esquimalt

Six officers, including three school liaisons, to be reassigned to frontline duties

Lack of new funding for officers from the Township of Esquimalt has prompted the Victoria Police Department to cut some valuable community resource positions.

Chief Const. Del Manak announced Wednesday that all three school liaison constables, one analysis and intelligence specialist, a Reserve program constable and a Community Services Division beat constable are being reassigned to frontline duties.

“My preference is to not reallocate any positions and to continue providing the full range of policing services that our citizens expect,” Manak said in a release. “However, the demands placed on our frontline officers require us to take action now. Citizens expect that when they call 911, an officer will arrive to help them within a short period of time. Without this change, we cannot maintain that basic level of service.”

The City of Victoria approved the department’s budget requests, while the Township did not, according to department spokesperson Bowen Osoko.

Not only will the redeployment eliminate the school liaison role entirely, it halves the department’s analysis and Intelligence capacity and forces a restructuring of the Reserve Constable Program.

Four officers will be moved to the Patrol Division, while two will be moved to the Alternate Response Unit (ARU). The ARU provides immediate response by taking lower priority calls for service over the phone, reducing the need to physically dispatch an officer to these calls while improving call response times for citizens.

The department has not received funding to hire new officers for eight years, according to Manak, but the demands on officers have increased significantly.

The changes are expected to take place by the end of June.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Saanich man arrested in cross-border drug smuggling operation
Next story
Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Just Posted

VicPD cuts school liaison program over budget impasse with Esquimalt

Six officers, including three school liaisons, to be reassigned to frontline duties

Two Oak Bay officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Victoria Shamrocks acquire NLL and MSL all-star

Rob Hellyer brings offensive power to the Shamrocks

UPDATE: Recycling truck destroyed by fire in Victoria

Emterra truck sitting on McLure Street in residential neighbourhood, driver safe

Saanich man arrested in cross-border drug smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Greater Victoria faces multiple charges following six-month investigation

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Most Read