VicPD are looking for high-risk missing woman Shaylee Smith. (VicPD)

VicPD looking for high-risk missing 18-year-old

Shaylee Smith was last seen on Sept. 8 in Esquimalt

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing teen.

Shaylee Smith, 18, is Caucasian with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’7” and weighs about 120 pounds.

READ ALSO: Violent sexual assault in Victoria prompts call for witnesses

Smith was last seen on Sept. 8 in Esquimalt. Investigators believe she may have been travelling to a beach area or the downtown core of Victoria.

READ ALSO: Final suspect in Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation not in B.C., says VicPD

According to the Victoria Police Department, Smith’s family is very concerned about her well-being.

If you see Smith, you’re asked to call 911 or if you have any information on where she may be, call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

 

