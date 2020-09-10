VicPD looking for high-risk missing 18-year-old

Shaylee Smith was last seen on Sept. 8 in Esquimalt

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk missing teen.

Shaylee Smith, 18, is Caucasian with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’7” and weighs about 120 pounds.

Smith was last seen on Sept. 8 in Esquimalt. Investigators believe she may have been travelling to a beach area or the downtown core of Victoria.

According to the Victoria Police Department, Smith’s family is very concerned about her well-being.

If you see Smith, you’re asked to call 911 or if you have any information on where she may be, call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

