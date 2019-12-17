Victoria Police Headquarters. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman pushing stroller assaulted at Mayfair Shopping Centre

Citizens followed suspect until Victoria police could arrive

The Victoria Police Department is seeking witnesses after a random assault sent a woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VicPD officers were called to Mayfair Shopping Centre in the 3100-block of Douglas Street on Tuesday around 12:40 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress.

Police were told a woman pushing a child in a stroller was assaulted from behind. The child was not injured.

The suspect fled before police arrived but citizens followed the man until police arrived and he was taken into custody.

Police ask anyone with information that would help the investigation to call 250-995-7654.

The VicPD investigation is its early stages and is ongoing.

