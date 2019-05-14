Victoria arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

Quazar’s Arcade will have more than 20 new vintage arcade games on the floor this weekend, including one of the rarest games in the world — Star Trek Captain’s Chair. (Photo Provided

Whether you’re looking for a trip down memory lane or just something to do with the kids this weekend, Quazar’s Arcade will have more than 20 vintage arcade games on the floor this weekend, including one of the rarest games in the world — Star Trek Captain’s Chair.

Some of the names among the new hoard of games include Frogger, Ms. Pac Man, Space Invaders, Tron, Tapper, Paper Boy and Star Wars Jedi Cock Pit.

Emily Sutherland of Quazar’s says people can experience a wave of nostalgia and introduce kids to the classics.

“My favourite game on the arcade side is — well we just got Tapper so it’s definitely Tapper — that’s a classic for me, also Tempest is awesome,” she says. “Then on the pinball side it really does vary, it depends on the day and how I’m doing, but right now I really love Star Trek The Next Generation and I love the Iron Maiden pinball machine as well.”

The arcade has a total of 31 different pinball machines and over 80 arcade games which are rotated on the floor, making sure people are playing games they haven’t seen before or at least for a couple weeks.

Quazar’s has a few other rare games, including both Dragon Slayer games, one and two. The majority of the arcade games take one token, which costs 50 cents, and the pinball machines are two tokens. A select few are three tokens depending on the rarity of the machine.

A few games have been placed around the city as well, with one at Empire Donuts in Cook Street Village and one at Lucky Bar downtown.

Quazar’s will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Victoria Day long weekend to celebrate their new games.