VICTORIA: Local candidates among last to see their election results

With early results from the east projecting that the Liberals will gain the most seats in the 44th federal election, local candidates, including those in the Victoria riding, will be waiting a while to know their own results.

Polling numbers from the Maritimes and eastern Canada have given the Liberals a healthy lead as results continue to come in from east to west.

Meanwhile, the post-election events for candidates and their supporters in Greater Victoria look much different this time around in pandemic times. The New Democrats chose to avoid the usual large regional party in place of individual private candidate gatherings. Others, including the Greens and People’s Party of Canada, are going ahead with joint gatherings for local candidates.

In the Victoria riding, NDP incumbent Laurel Collins faced off against Nick Loughton (Green), Nikki Macdonald (Liberal), Hannah Hodson (Conservative), John Randal Phipps (People’s Party of Canada), Janis Zroback (Communist Party of Canada), and Jordan Reichert (Animal Protection Party of Canada).

READ MORE: Liberals projected to win most seats in 2021 federal election

READ MORE: Victoria Electoral District

READ MORE: VICTORIA: What you need to know before you vote

READ MORE: Victoria candidates speak out on housing, climate and COVID-19

Officials will begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday. Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Canada Election 2021Election 2021federal electionVictoria electoral district