Council members are asking for a considerable raise from city tax payers. (Screenshot/ Victoria.ca)

Victoria councillors ask taxpayers for opinions on 55 per cent wage increase

Council seeks feedback on the request in an online budget survey

Victoria city councillors are asking the public for input on a proposed wage increase that would nearly double their annual earnings.

In an online survey looking for feedback on the proposed 2020 budget, the city asks for an increase in councillor salaries by approximately $25,700 annually to bring the total up to $70,100.

“We’ve decided to ask the public what they think about adjusting the compensation to the level of the median income of a city employee, excluding police and firefighters,” said Coun. Ben Isitt. “The city hasn’t reviewed the remuneration for councillors in more than a decade.”

ALSO READ: Victoria Police Department requests $2.5 million increase for 2020 budget

On average, city councillors make $43,000 plus benefits, and are expected to work a three-quarter time position. Isitt reports he spends an average of 40 to 50 hours per week doing city work.

“It’s impossible to have other ordinary outside employment,” he said. “We have daytime meetings, emails, participate in local events, and deal with communications arising.”

In total the increase is asking for $205,600 on the 2020 budget budget, funding which Isitt said would come from $3 million in newly-assessed revenues that come from recent developments and newly-assessed values of local properties.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria looks for feedback on proposed 2020 budget

“New condos and new apartments means new residents, and that means more emails,” Isitt said. “I think it’s an appropriate funding source, as the workload of council is going to go up as the population increases.”

People can provide feedback on the proposition, and on other 2020 budget ideas by taking the online survey, which is available until Nov. 24. The survey and other budget information are available at victoria.ca.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later
Next story
VIDEO: North Island man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Just Posted

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

VIDEO: North Island man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

More people are being evicted from subsidized housing in Victoria, experts say

Closing of Pacifica Housing’s Fairfield Hotel a sign of ongoing trends

Victoria Police Department requests $2.5 million increase for 2020 budget

VicPD answers council questions about requested cost expenditures

Holiday Country Grocer campaign returns to make children’s dreams come true

Proceeds from campaign go towards Help Fill A Dream foundation

VIDEO: Six months later, downtown Victoria business still feels the burn of Pandora fire

Sattva Spa stripped to the bare bones and won’t be operational for another year

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After pulling driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

Sooke hosts forum to get input from people with disabilities

The province has multiple avenues for input

Most Read