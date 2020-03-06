Victoria Fire Investigators and Victoria police are currently on scene in the 200-block of Gorge Road East. (Devon Bidal)

Victoria emergency crews investigating incident on Gorge Road East

As of 2:30 p.m. more police vehicles were seen arriving

Fire investigators and police crews responded to reports of an explosion in an apartment building in the 200-block of Gorge Road East.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Explosion, fire sends woman running from Saanich home

As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, four police vehicles were on scene and along with a Fire Investigator van.

A Victoria Fire Investigator told Black Press Media she couldn’t disclose what was happening as the investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police link man to two alleged sexual assaults as women leave BC Transit buses

More to come…


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft
Next story
Coronavirus cancels all international school trips for Cowichan students

Just Posted

Cruise ship being held in California due to presumptive COVID-19 cases scheduled to be Victoria’s first call

The Grand Princess is scheduled to arrive April 3

Victoria emergency crews investigating incident on Gorge Road East

As of 2:30 p.m. more police vehicles were seen arriving

New direct flight set to soar between Victoria and Tofino

Pacific Coastal Airlines will offer the first direct route during the tourism season

Saanich revisits code of conduct with postponed agenda item

Absence of Coun. Susan Brice pushes the code update a second time

Province invests in more than 400 more childcare spaces in Greater Victoria

‘These extra spaces will provide relief for many families,’ says Cordova Bay Elementary PAC president

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Coronavirus cancels all international school trips for Cowichan students

Frances Kelsey students’ London trip grounded

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Most Read