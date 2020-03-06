Victoria emergency crews investigating incident on Gorge Road East

Fire investigators and police crews responded to reports of an explosion in an apartment building in the 200-block of Gorge Road East.
As of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, four police vehicles were on scene and along with a Fire Investigator van.
A Victoria Fire Investigator told Black Press Media she couldn’t disclose what was happening as the investigation is ongoing.
Victoria emergency crews are responding to an incident in an apartment building on Gorge Road East. @vicpdcanada and Victoria Fire Investigators are on scene currently. #yyj @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/3tPbofpep9
— Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) March 6, 2020
