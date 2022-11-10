Victoria looking for citizens to serve on rental advisory committee

The City of Victoria is looking for new members to serve on its renters’ advisory committee. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria is looking for five members of the public to serve on its renters’ advisory committee.

The city says it’s looking for new recruits who have a diverse background as renters or are working in the rental advocacy sector.

Committee members serve a two-year term and provide advice and recommendations to Victoria council. That input will help the city draft policy on protecting the affordability and quality of existing rentals, increasing rental stock, improving the well-being of renters, meeting the city’s strategic priorities involving renters, looking at how senior government legislation affects tenants and more.

More information on the eligibility for being a committee member and how to apply can be found at bit.ly/3WSvolB.

