A member of the public spotted Swanson and called 911 before police came and made the arrest

Victoria police arrested Andrew Swanson Wednesday after he was wanted for an alleged choking assault and for obstructing police.

A member of the public spotted Swanson and called 911 before police came and made the arrest.

Swanson had several outstanding warrants, including two in Victoria and two in Central Saanich.

He was held in custody for court.

