Police are hosting the second annual #BeSeenHalloween costume contest (File contributed/VicPD)

Victoria Police Department encourages safe costumes with Halloween contest

Kids are encouraged to dress as high-visibility police officers for the #BeSeenHalloween contest

The Victoria Police Department is encouraging any kids who have yet to choose a Halloween costume to consider dressing up “as something that strikes fear in evildoers”– a police officer.

For the second year in a row, VicPD is hosting its #BeSeenHalloween costume contest, and this year the department is putting a special emphasis on high-visibility officers, since the nights are getting darker sooner.

This year, the top three candidates will be invited to the VicPD headquarters on Halloween day for a special trick-or-treat tour with Chief Const. Del Manak, as well as a photo shoot with a patrol charger vehicle and a traffic motorcycle.

ALSO READ: Rescuers who used sign language among citizens receiving VicPD awards

Anyone interested in participating can enter the contest in four ways. First, take a photo of your costume, and email it to engagement@vicpd.ca with “#BeSeenHalloween” in the subject line. You can also use the same hashtag in a Twitter post tagging @vicpdcanada, or on Facebook @VictoriaPoliceDepartment or @VicPDEsquimaltDivision. Lastly, you can also post the photo on Instagram with the same hashtag, and tag @VicPDCanada. For all social media options, be sure to be following the police account so they can send you a private message.

The contest is running from now until Oct. 28.

