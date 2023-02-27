Victoria police say they received multiple reports that a person was covered in blood and holding a bloody knife while standing in the road on the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue Sunday (Feb. 27). (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police investigating after person stabbed in the neck

Police believe the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries

A suspect was arrested and detectives are investigating after a stabbing in Victoria.

Victoria police say they received multiple reports that a person was covered in blood and holding a bloody knife while standing in the road on the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue Sunday (Feb. 27).

Police arrived and found the victim with a neck wound.

The victim was being helped by witnesses and then officers until paramedics arrived.

Police believe the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and appeared to have disarmed their attacker.

The suspect was taken to VicPD cells and was found to be in breach of a court-ordered condition prohibiting them from carrying knives.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

The suspect is facing multiple recommended charges for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breach of a court-ordered condition.

Anyone with related information about this incident is aked to call VicPD at (250) 995-7654.

