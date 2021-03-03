Victoria police investigating smashed vehicles, flooded basement on Cook Street

Victoria police are investigating after several vehicles were smashed and a basement was flooded along lower Cook Street March 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Multiple vehicles were smashed and a basement intentionally flooded along lower Cook Street this week.

Victoria police received two separate reports of vehicle damage Tuesday morning in the 100-block of Cook Street. One vehicle was parked in a driveway and was damaged by a brick and the other was parked on the street and was damaged by a large rock. No property was stolen from either vehicle.

Also Tuesday, police received a report that the basement of a multi-unit residential building in the same block was intentionally flooded overnight after someone placed a running hose in a staircase leading into the basement and plugged the outdoor drains with paper.

Investigators are asking anyone else who experienced a similar incident in the 100-block of Cook Street to report it to the Victoria Police Department.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

