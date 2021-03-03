Victoria police are investigating after several vehicles were smashed and a basement was flooded along lower Cook Street March 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police investigating smashed vehicles, flooded basement on Cook Street

Police seeking witnesses, footage of several ‘mischief’ incidents

Multiple vehicles were smashed and a basement intentionally flooded along lower Cook Street this week.

Victoria police received two separate reports of vehicle damage Tuesday morning in the 100-block of Cook Street. One vehicle was parked in a driveway and was damaged by a brick and the other was parked on the street and was damaged by a large rock. No property was stolen from either vehicle.

Also Tuesday, police received a report that the basement of a multi-unit residential building in the same block was intentionally flooded overnight after someone placed a running hose in a staircase leading into the basement and plugged the outdoor drains with paper.

Investigators are asking anyone else who experienced a similar incident in the 100-block of Cook Street to report it to the Victoria Police Department.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read