Victoria police look to track down man who didn’t return to halfway house

Victoria police are asking for help locating wanted man Franklin Cook, 27. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help locating wanted man Franklin Cook.

Cook, 27, is wanted on a Canadawide warrant after failing to return to a community residential facility in Victoria, VicPD said in an alert issued Monday (May 8).

He is described as an Indigenous man standing 5’5” and about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and often wears a moustache and goatee.

Anyone who sees Cook is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

