UPDATED: Hold and secure lifted at Victoria schools following firearm call

A hold and secure at SJ Willis Alternative School and Quadra Elementary has been lifted as of 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, following a report of a man with a firearm spotted near the schools.

The schools were originally thrown into lockdown before downgrading to a hold and secure and then re-opening entirely.

Tweeting shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said the man was last seen moving toward the area of Topaz Park. Police have asked people to avoid the area, but said they are responding out of an abundance of caution and that there have been no reports of injuries.

As of 2:45 p.m. police said they had searched the area and been unable to find a man matching the report’s description. They remain on scene but do not believe there is a risk to the safety of students, staff or public in the area.

SJ Willis is also currently the home of Vic High students as their school undergoes renovations.

Officers are responding to a report of a man w what appeared to be a firearm in the area near SJ Willis school. He was last seen moving towards the area of Topaz Park. Please avoid the area. #F214473 #yyj #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 2, 2021

