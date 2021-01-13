UPDATED: Wanted man in custody following downtown Victoria criminal barricade

Traffic in the 800-block of Johnson Street is no longer disrupted

Victoria police are on scene at a temporary housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street for reports of a barricaded person inside. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police have taken one person into custody following a barricade incident that shut down the 800-block of Johnson Street Wednesday (Jan. 13) afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m., police located a man wanted on several warrants in a suite at a multi-unit temporary housing facility. Refusing to surrender, the man barricaded himself within a suite for close to five hours.

At 4:17 p.m., police notified people that they had closed the downtown block and that the area should be avoided. Shortly after 5 p.m., the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The man was wanted on warrants for failing to comply with a probation order in relation to an assault with a weapon and for a number of drug trafficking offences.

As of 5:40 p.m., the area was clear of police vehicles and back open to regular traffic.

Traffic in the 800-block of Johnson St is no longer disrupted. Patrol & GVERT took #oneincustody and the incident has been resolved. More details to follow. #yyj #yyjtraffic https://t.co/aGN4sW60Jg — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 14, 2021

