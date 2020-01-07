In its 60th year of operation, the MV Coho is out for service until Feb. 7. (Facebook/Black Ball Ferry Line)

Victoria-Port Angeles ferry out of service for the next month

Black Ball Ferry Line’s MV Coho scheduled for annual maintenance

The Victoria-Port Angeles ferry is out of commission for annual maintenance for the next month.

Black Ball Ferry Line’s vessel did its first trip from Port Angeles to Victoria on Dec. 29, 1959. The ferry service posted to Facebook to celebrate its 60th birthday, commemorating more than 100,000 sailings, 26 million passengers and seven million vehicles served in the last six decades.

READ ALSO: Port Angeles ferry run suspended during Coho refit this month

“If ships had memories, the MV COHO would have quite a life story to tell!” the ferry line wrote. “COHO has seen her share of celebrity passengers, unusual vehicles (from the Rolls Royce Club to Deuce Coupes to enormous commercial trucks), whale sightings, and even a wedding or two. So many happy memories have been made onboard!”

The ship will be out of service for an annual dry dock where it will receive hull painting and maintenance before returning to its route Feb. 7. The vessel is serviced at an Anacortes shipyard. Travellers can still make future ferry or package reservations online or by phone.

The MV Coho is Black Ball’s only vessel.

READ ALSO: Black Ball Ferry Line’s summer schedule sees extra daily sailing

