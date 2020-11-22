Victoria ranks seventh in Canadian tech talent

Canada’s top tech markets were ‘largely unfazed by the pandemic,’ states report

Victoria has ranked seventh in a report scoring tech talent in Canada. (Provided by Tim Teh)

Victoria ranks seventh in a new report scoring Canadian tech talent.

According to the report from CBRE, Canada’s top tech markets were “largely unfazed by the pandemic,” with Toronto taking the first spot, followed by Ottawa, Vancouver, Waterloo Region and Montreal.

The report states that there are 10,500 tech workers in Victoria – representing 6.6 per cent of employment – with most working in software or app development, advanced manufacturing or ocean science.

Victoria saw its tech talent pool grow by 14.1 per cent between 2014 and 2019, reads the report, adding that a software developer in Victoria makes an average of $86,195 up by 26 per cent over the past five years.

Nationwide, the number of tech workers has increased by 22.5 per cent in five years, adding 165,300 jobs to the Canadian economy. According to CBRE, the 899,200 tech workers account for 5.6 per cent of the Canadian labour force.

Read the full report at cbre.ca.

tech sector