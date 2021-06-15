Victoria requesting feedback on Topaz Park redesign

Public input now being taken for proposed skate, bike park ideas

Proposed design for the Topaz Park bike and skate park elements. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Public input on proposed designs for a new skate park and bike park at Topaz Park can now be submitted.

An online survey is available now until June 25 for feedback on a proposed 3,000-square-metre skate park and 6,000-sq.m. bike park.

The project was first approved by Victoria city council in January 2020 as part of the Topaz Park Improvement Plan first adopted in 2018.

This is one of two City of Victoria projects planned for the park, along with a replacement of the artificial turf field. Nearly $8 million will be invested in these projects between 2021 and 2022.

Public feedback on proposed designs for the Topaz Park skate park and bike park can now be submitted via online survey. (City of Victoria)

RELATED READ: Victoria seeks dynamic artist, team for skate/bike park at Topaz

“Victoria is an active all-wheels city and these skate and bike parks are hotly anticipated additions to Topaz Park,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a release.

“If you’re planning on getting out to enjoy these new amenities, this is a great opportunity to have your voice heard and help make them the best they can be.”

City councillor and Hillside-Quadra neighbourhood liason Ben Isitt said the project would provide a world-class experience for skaters and cyclists and attract riders from throughout the region.

Included project precedents are two skate bowls, two bike pump tracks, a landscape planting zone and bioswales.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ following the lift of travel restrictions

Leading the project is New Line Skateparks, whose team includes experts in gender equity, accessibility and youth programming. Also involved in the project are Alpine Bike Parks and van der Zalm + Associates.

“The project team is working closely with an advisory committee of local skate and bike community leaders to help make important decisions about skill level, features and terrain,” said city parks, recreation and facilities director Thomas Soulliere.

The final design will be shared publicly by late summer and completed no later than fall 2021. Construction is expected to begin this fall and last until summer 2022.

The survey and more maps of the development are available at engage.victoria.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Cyclingdevelopmentparksskateboarding