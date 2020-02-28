Victoria Royals host came focused on mental health awareness

The Royals will face the Vancouver Giants on Feb. 29

The Victoria Royals are hosting a mental health awareness game this weekend.

The team partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) it its Talk Today program.

The Talk Today program was launched in 2016 to provide an opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through the program more than 800 WHL players and 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training. Each team is also connected to a mental health coach.

“We are proud to work alongside the CMHA toward ending any stigma associated with mental health,” said Royals president and general manager Cameron Hope in a statement. “There is great strength in asking for help, and reaffirming that message is very important.”

As a part of the game day, attendees can expect to see a CMHA-run kiosk, a ceremonial puck drop, videos featuring Victoria Royals players talking about mental health, and public announcements about mental health and the CMHA.

“We are grateful for the support of the Victoria Royals,” said Jocelyn de Montmorency, CMHA’s Program Manager in Victoria in a statement. “Having good role models in our community to talk about the importance of taking care of our mental health, the same way we look after our physical health, helps break down the stigma and encourages others to speak out and get the help they need.”

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 in a game against the Vancouver Giants. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com.

