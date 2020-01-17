A Jands Stage CL Lighting Console that was stolen from Theatre SKAM’s satellite studio. (Provided by Theatre SKAM)

Victoria theatre company asks for public’s help after more than $5,000 worth of equipment stolen

The theft could seriously compromise the future of the company

A Victoria theatre company is in shock after thieves stole more than $5,000 worth of equipment from its satellite studio on Fort Street, seriously compromising the future of Theatre SKAM.

The theft happened sometime between Jan. 14 and 16, with a lighting control board, a projector, a wireless transmitter and other electrical and cable accessories used in theatrical production, taken from the Theatre SKAM studio.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Spencer Castle damaged in early morning fire

The studio hosts community and professional arts organizations including Dance Victoria, Story Theatre, Amati String Studio, Caliente Dance, Embrace Arts, along with numerous independent musicians, theatre-makers and visual artists.

“Performance and rehearsal space is already at a premium in Victoria,” said Matthew Payne, artistic and managing producer with the company. “We offer this space at a deeply discounted rate to help independent artists and organizations find space to create work. This theft doesn’t just hurt us, it hurts the community.”

READ ALSO: Speeding Alaska driver tells VicPD police chief he knows how to drive in the snow

It’s unknown how the thieves got into the space, but it is suspected they entered the building through the locked front door although it is possible it didn’t latch properly.

Theatre SKAM is asking that anyone with information about the theft to contact the Victoria Police Department and use the file number #VCI20-2439.

For those wishing to donate for the recovery and replacement of this equipment can do so online through Canada Helps at canadahelps.org/en/charities/theatre-skam-association.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A cable that was torn off likely when the thief or thieves ripped the equipment out. (Provided by Theatre SKAM)

Though this projector was not stolen, it is a near-identical model that the theatre company still has. (Provided by Theatre SKAM)

Previous story
B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors
Next story
Theft victim confronts suspects with baseball bat on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Victoria theatre company asks for public’s help after more than $5,000 worth of equipment stolen

The theft could seriously compromise the future of the company

BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

The battery-operated vessels will take over smaller routes

Esquimalt arsonist sentenced to two years in jail, thanks police, defence lawyer and taxpayers

Wei Li was convicted of intentionally lighting his rental property on fire in October 2017

Strong winds expected in Greater Victoria Friday evening

Winds are expected to ease Saturday morning

‘We thought it was an earthquake,’ homeowners okay after tree falls

Mature tree falls on roof of Victoria Avenue house

VIDEO: The Victoria byelection leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 17

Theft victim confronts suspects with baseball bat on Vancouver Island

RCMP in Nanaimo seek to identify of two people alleged to have used a stolen credit card

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Vancouver Island family after three months

‘It was like one day she was there, the next day she was gone,’ said owner

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read