VicPD is asking for the public’s help in locating 44-year-old Brandy Sudlow. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria woman missing under ‘high-risk’ circumstances

VicPD ask for public’s help locating Brandy Sudlow, 44

The Victoria Police Department is seeking assistance in located 44-year-old Brandy Sudlow.

Police say they have no indication that Sudlow is at risk of imminent harm, but that the “circumstances under which she has gone missing are high-risk.”

Sudlow is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5’6 with a slim build. She has long, dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white zip-up jacket, a navy blue shirt, black yoga pants and black shoes with pink laces. She was carrying a black jacket.

READ ALSO: VicPD locate high-risk missing woman

Officers are concerned for her well-being. Anyone who sees Sudlow is asked to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. The public can also report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sidney/North Saanich RCMP continue to investigate incident on local First Nation

Just Posted

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP continue to investigate incident on local First Nation

Incident first reported Sept. 26 by a third-party to Indigenous Police Section

Victoria woman missing under ‘high-risk’ circumstances

VicPD ask for public’s help locating Brandy Sudlow, 44

VicPD concerned for well-being of missing woman

Amanda Clarricoates, 30, last seen Sept. 25

Classic creepy films on screen at Craigdarroch Castle

Classic horror films to be played each Thursday of October

Greater Victoria bird monitoring organization celebrates 25th anniversary

The Rocky Point Bird Observatory is hosting a special event for the public

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Search and Rescue flies out injured hiker from Mount Washington

Medical team was flown in to area to assess patient Saturday, injury ‘not severe’

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed killer sabotage claimed in Langley blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in B.C.

Undefeated, every time

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

Most Read