Victoria woman missing under ‘high-risk’ circumstances

The Victoria Police Department is seeking assistance in located 44-year-old Brandy Sudlow.

Police say they have no indication that Sudlow is at risk of imminent harm, but that the “circumstances under which she has gone missing are high-risk.”

Sudlow is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5’6 with a slim build. She has long, dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white zip-up jacket, a navy blue shirt, black yoga pants and black shoes with pink laces. She was carrying a black jacket.

Officers are concerned for her well-being. Anyone who sees Sudlow is asked to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. The public can also report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

