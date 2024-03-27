VIDEO: B.C. jewelry store hit in break-in at Semiahmoo mall

‘Emotional toll runs deeper’ than stolen jewelry, says family of White Rock store

A jewelry store was targeted in a break-and-enter at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, in the early hours of Monday (March 25).

Surrey RCMP said the incident occurred in South Surrey around 4 a.m., before the mall opened. Police did not disclose how much jewelry was stolen from the shop.

However, Andy Nguyen told Peace Arch News his parents own the store that was the target of the break-in, White Rock Jewellers.

“They caused well over $100,000 worth of damage and stolen jewelry,” Nguyen said.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve been broken into either, and we’re just tired at this point.”

ALSO READ: $7K fine for Loblaws after South Surrey store sells wine to minor

Nguyen sent security camera footage of the break-in to PAN.

“During the robbery, my family’s hard-earned valuables were stolen and property destroyed, leaving us deeply shaken. While the loss of inventory is significant, the emotional toll runs even deeper. White Rock Jewellers, a symbol of our family’s dedication and passion, now bears the scars of this traumatic event,” Nguyen wrote on Facebook.

According to a Surrey RCMP release, once police and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services were on scene, the suspects were already gone.

The four suspects left the mall in a dark-coloured SUV, RCMP said.

“The brazen action of these individuals is a concerning reminder of the impact criminals can have on our community,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. James Mason said in a news release.

Mason also said no suspects have been identified yet in the incident, with police still investigating the break-in.