VIDEO: Changes to Our Place Society leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Dylan Thomas is the new Indigenous Artist in Residence for Victoria. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 11 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Our Place Society’s CEO Don Evans is set to resign. Evans says “it’s time for me to take a break to recharge my batteries.” For more information on this story, click here.

The City of Victoria has selected a new Indigenous Artist in Residence. Salish artist Dylan Thomas will take the role for two years. For more information on this story, click here.

More than 90 people are reported to have been affected by the norovirus-like outbreak at the Greater Victoria Rick Lapointe Memorial hockey tournament. Some parents of players are upset, saying communication was lacking at the severity of the situation. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter