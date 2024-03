The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries

Dash camera footage has been shared to Reddit of a pedestrian being struck in downtown Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on March 19.

A woman was hit by a pickup truck at Richter Street and Bernard Ave. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

