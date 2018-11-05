Courtenay fire fighters assist a structure fire Monday afternoon on Braidwood Road. Photo by Erin Haluschak

VIDEO: Large fire in Courtenay destroys mobile home

Black smoke could be seen throughout the city

A mobile home in a Courtenay trailer park was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the city around 1:30 p.m. as one person escaped the burning home at 791 Braidwood Road.

“I just came out – I heard the commotion,” said Jennifer German, who lives across the road from the trailer park. “I could smell the smoke in my apartment. I was kind of taken aback from all the smoke.”

Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire and could see the fire by the time crews pulled out of the station.

“On arrival, the lone occupant of the trailer was outside – he’s still missing a couple of animals. We don’t know if they’re inside or outside. There’s four people displaced in that trailer, and one in the trailer beside it.”

Bardonnex added the trailer will be written off due to the extensive damage, but it is unknown at this time the status of a neighbouring trailer which suffered heat damage.


A mobile home in Courtenay is fully destroyed following a fire Monday afternoon. Photo by Erin Haluschak

