VIDEO: Police seek pair caught on camera breaking into Saanich apartment building

Two men were caught on camera breaking into a Saanich apartment block and stealing a bike on the evening of Oct. 6. (Screenshot via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Police are calling on the public to help identify two men caught on camera breaking into a Saanich apartment block and stealing a bike.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers released a video of the break-in at a building in the 800-block of Vernon Avenue late on Oct. 6. The security footage showed two suspects entering the building at 10:16 p.m. and, according to Crime Stoppers, the pair then made their way to the underground parking lot, cut the lock off a bike and left with it. The bike, a Black Marin San Anselmo DS 3, is worth an estimated $400.

Who are this pair?They broke into an apt block on vernon Av on 6th Oct at 10.15pm. they stole a Marin Small frame hybrid bike form the parking lot. Call us 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online https://t.co/Ml1MtBotJ0 if you want to tell us anonymously who they are. pic.twitter.com/u4OGO21jvN — GV Crime Stoppers (@VicCrimeStop) October 16, 2020

READ ALSO: Morning traffic stop leaves Victoria woman facing over $5,000 in fines for impaired driving, other offences

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich police, said break and enters at apartment complexes aren’t uncommon but said that the clear video footage of the suspects will help with the investigation.

Recently, Saanich police have responded to an average of one break and enter per week but had more than 20 property crimes – most related to car break-ins – reported from Oct. 7 to 14. One incident involved a smashed window but the rest were a result of vehicles being left unlocked. He emphasized the importance of locking vehicles and securing properties.

READ ALSO: Police warn car break-ins are on the rise in Greater Victoria

Anyone with information about the suspects or the whereabouts of the bike is asked to contact the Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous report, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department