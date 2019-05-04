Close to a dozen firefighters from the Victoria Fire Department found a vigorous fire when they responded to a call at the Petro Canada gas station on Fairfield Road just after midnight Saturday. (City of Victoria)

Vigorous fire engulfs rear section of Victoria gas station

Close to a dozen firefighters battle the blaze to protect business and neighbouring homes

A vigorous fire, fuelled by tires and other items, engulfed the rear section of the Petro Canada gas station on Fairfield Road early Saturday morning.

Close to a dozen firefighters from the Victoria Fire Department responded to the call just after midnight and battled the blaze to suppress and smother the flames and to protect the exposed business and the neighbouring homes.

The fire had engulfed tires, miscellaneous supplies and other equipment that were stored at the rear of the business.

ALSO READ: Woman admits to accidentally starting Dallas Road brush fire: Victoria Fire

Fire crews worked to confine the fire to the rear of the gas station and minimize damage to the building.

ALSO READ: One dead after apartment fire in Esquimalt traps occupants

The business owner arrived on scene to allow access to the main garage and a storage container that was also in the rear of the business.

It is estimated that there was $20,000 of damage sustained.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
