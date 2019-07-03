The Bazan Beach clean is scheduled for July 6. (Peninsula News Review File)

Volunteers needed for Bazan Bay beach clean

Rotary Club of Sidney providing light refreshment and equipment for Saturday’s event

Tired of all the plastic on our beaches? Well now’s the chance to help spruce up our shorelines.

Bazan Bay has been lined up for a beach clean by the folks at the Sidney Rotary Club. They are calling for volunteers to meet in Tulista Park, by the picnic tables, on Saturday, July 6 from 1 to 3 p.m.

ALSO READ: Rotary Club of Sidney member leaves green legacy

“We are so lucky to live where we do, so let’s give back a little. Many of our beaches are suffering from being a little too well loved, and unfortunately have collected debris of various kinds, including plastic, paper, glass, cans, etc.,” says Brian Koval, assistant coordinator of the beach clean.

Volunteers are asked to dress for the weather and wear closed-toed, sturdy footwear, as they will be combing the beach rain or shine. The organizers also ask volunteers to bring a reusable bottle as light refreshments will be supplied. Gloves, buckets and garbage grabbers will be provided but participants are encouraged to bring their own.

ALSO READ: Sidney Elementary receives $5,000 donation towards new outdoor classroom

The Rotary Club of Sidney chapter is a charitable organization that is involved in many local initiatives, planting 34 specimen trees and shrubs in the town in May.

RSVPs are appreciated but not mandatory and can be sent to briankoval1987@gmail.com.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Sidney or their activities visit rotaryclubofsidney.org.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
